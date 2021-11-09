Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was seen clutching a sky blue holdall as he walked to take his flight home

His decision to take a break from managerial duties came after Man United's defeat to City

Solskjaer is understood not to facing any threat to his job and will be in charge against Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken time off his managerial duties to unwind amid growing pressure to quit Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is understood to have touched down in his hometown of Kristiansund on Monday. Image: The Sun.

The Man United boss was spotted carrying a huge bag as he jetted away with his wife and kids only days after his side's humbling defeat to rivals Man City.

United were completely outplayed as they played host to their city rivals at Old Trafford, with Pep Guardiola's men sneaking away with a 2-0 win.

The Red Devils' loss came amid growing pressure for Solskjaer to quit after leading the side to a frustrating run of results across competitions.

However, with the Norwegian's job believed not to be under immediate threat, he has decided to jet back home for a quick break from the scrutiny.

The Sun reports the underfire manager clutched a sky blue holdall as he walked to take his flight in the company of his wife and kids.

He is understood to have touched down in Kristiansand, his hometown, earlier on Monday, November 8.

Reports in the UK suggest there remains no indication from United chiefs that a change is imminent.

That implies Solskjaer will be taking charge of the side when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on struggling Watford after the international break.

The Old Trafford dwellers will be desperate to use the clash to get their campaign back on track as Ole pushes to win back the trust and support of United's support base.

Ole facing revolt

Bruno Fernandes is said to headline a host of senior Man United players who feel Solskjaer is not giving the club clear direction.

On his part, Cristiano Ronaldo feels United's standards have significantly dropped since he departed the club 12 years ago.

