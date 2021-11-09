Man United Legend Says It Is Time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Go

Rio Ferdinand noted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would leave with his head high if he quits voluntarily

The former defender's call came amid mounting pressure for Solskjaer to be sacked as manager

Rio noted that while the Norwegian has taken United to the next step, it is time for him to hand over the baton

Rio Ferdinand has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to quit as Man United boss following the club's poor run of results.

Solskjaer is staring at an uncertain future at Old Trafford amid growing pressure to be sacked after failing to post favourable results despite boasting a star-studded team.

The Red Devils have fallen down the standings in recent weeks and currently find themselves sitting sixth on the log with just 17 points from 11 matches.

United have already proven to be well off their rivals Liverpool and Man City after both teams humbling Ole's men at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand, a former teammate of Solskjaer now believes it is time for the Norwegian to step aside to allow someone else to take over.

Speaking on his podcast FIVE, the legendary defender went on to add Solskjaer does not stand a chance of winning titles at the Theatre of Dreams.

“Now might be the time for that baton to be handed over to somebody else who can take us on," Rio noted.

“Ole would leave now with his head held high. From when he came in to where he got us, at the beginning of this season, has been positive.

“But is he going to take us to titles and win the Champions League? I have to be honest with myself and I don’t think so, no," he added.

Ole jets to Norway

Rio's recommendation came amid Solskjaer's decision to take a short break from managerial duties after he was spotted at the airport with a huge bag in the company of his wife and kids.

It is understood the tactician was headed to Norway to unwind and freshen up as the Premier League heads for a break for the internationals.

Briefly News reported the United boss landed in his hometown of Kristiansund earlier on Monday, November 8, a day after he watched his side humbled 2-0 by rivals Man City.

Eric Bailly's own goal and Bernardo Silva's strike before halftime saw City silence United at Old Trafford in match week 11 on Saturday, November 8.

The Red Devils will be desperate to make amends when they take on struggling Watford in their next EPL outing.

