Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not happy with FIFA after the announcement that Ethiopia will host Ghana in South Africa

Broos feels the decision gives an unfair advantage to Ghana as they will meet Ethiopia on a good pitch in South Africa on Saturday

The clash was initially set to be staged in Addis Ababa but the pitch is bad and it will now be played at Orlando Stadium this coming weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not happy with how FIFA conduct its business when it comes to fixture scheduling. This comes after the global governing body allowed Ethiopia to play their match against Ghana in South Africa.

Broos feels the move is not fair and gives an advantage to the Black Stars. He argues that Zimbabwe and South Africa went to play at a bad pitch in Ethiopia but now the West Africans will have an advantage as Mzansi is a 'paradise'.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed unhappiness on FIFA. Image: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana’s Hugo Broos expresses dissatisfaction with FIFA

Broos was speaking to the media on Monday at SAFA House and lashed out at the Switzerland-based federation. He said per News24:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"This is really not fair. First of all, they let two countries play in that stadium, in that location, very bad location, very bad stadium, very bad pitch. For Zimbabwe, it was also a very important game there, and now suddenly Ghana can play their game in a paradise. This is really a paradise if you compare it to Ethiopia. So, they have to travel, but it is a direct flight. This is not fair, and I don't understand FIFA.”

Together with Bafana, Ghana is challenging for the number one spot in Group G and the Belgian feels the move by FIFA gives an unfair advantage to the Black Stars who sit number two in the group.

According to KickOff, the 69-year-old says the road to Qatar is easier said than done but remains confident his men can finish as number one: He added:

"We are at the final stage now of the qualifiers. There is no turning back now, it's either we qualify for the next round or it's finished. So it's a different situation two the other two camps we had.”

Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter lashes out at Bafana Bafana counterpart, Hugo Broos

Looking at a related piece, Briefly News posted that it seems Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos continues to get criticism from DStv Premiership coaches and the latest comes from Kaizer Chiefs manager Stuart Baxter.

Baxter feels the national team boss is allowed to come to Naturena and discuss football-related matters.

This comes after the Belgian coach said he is baffled by Baxter’s decision to field Njabulo Ngcobo as a midfielder instead of fielding him as a defender.

Ngcobo is the current holder of the DStv Premiership Defender of the Season but he is now converted into a midfielder at Chiefs.

Source: Briefly.co.za