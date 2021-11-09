Olivier Giroud has explained that Karim Benzema should not have been called back to the France national football team

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker stated clearly that Benzema's return has caused imbalance in the team

Since Karim Benzema returned to the national team, Olivier Giroud has been struggling for first team under Deschamps

Olivier Giroud has opened fresh wound on the return of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to the France national team with the former Chelsea star claiming that it caused imbalance in the squad.

Before Karim Benzema was brought back to the French national team, Olivier Giroud had the chance to shine and the former Arsenal striker helped the team to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Giroud and Benzema in action for France national team. Photo by Mihai Barbu - Pool

Source: Getty Images

But before France's campaign at the EURO 2020 where they failed to reach the final, there were calls for Karim Benzema to return to the team and the coach Deschamps called him.

How did Karim Benzema's return affect Olivier Giroud?

Following the return of Benzema to the national squad, Giroud lost his place in the first team and the now AC Milan striker has voiced out on the situation.

According to the report on UK Sun and Marca, Olivier Giroud explained that he has nothing against Benzema, but stressed that his return has caused imbalance in the team.

Olivier Giroud's comment on Benzema's return

"I have nothing against Karim, but his return to the national team created a tactical imbalance and in our way of playing.

"It was something evident in some games, which luckily could be fixed quickly, as could be seen in the Nations League. However, it took time.''

