"I'm Excited to Be Back": Keagan Dolly Honours His Call Up for Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly is excited to be back in the squad for the national team and hopes it will be good

Dolly was a crucial member of a squad but had to suit out because of injuries he sustained while in France

If his performances for Kaizer Chiefs are anything to go by, Dolly will be a much-needed asset for the Bafana Bafana squad

Keagan Dolly got called up to the Bafana Bafana squad for his impressive displays in club football and says that he is excited to be back playing for the national team. The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder had been out of international action for some time due to injury problems he had in France.

Bafana Bafana will be playing against Zimbabwe on Thursday before they travel to face Ghana. The match against Ghana is likely to be the decider on which team will be making it to the next qualifying stages.

Keagan Dolly is excited to be back for Bafana Bafana and hopes to make an impact.

"I'm excited to be back and coming into camp you can see the boys are really excited. They are up for the challenge and for me it is always good to represent your country," said Dolly, as quoted by KickOff.

Dolly recently put up an impressive display during the Soweto Derby and scored a brace as Kaizer Chiefs took home all three points. Speaking to the Kaizer Chiefs media team, Dolly expressed that he was happy to be joining Bafana Bafana once again.

"After a big win in the Soweto Derby, I’m very excited to join Bafana. My Derby debut was a very good experience, especially since we won. It’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of and to experience," he said.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder will be hoping to make an impact as the team reaches the final stages of their group.

Hugo Broos calls Jesse Don to replace injured Yusuf Maart

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos moved swiftly to replace an injured Yusuf Maart with SuperSport United’s Jesse Donn.

Maart, who is contracted to Sekhukhune United, suffered a knee injury and will miss the two Bafana clashes against Zimbabwe and Ghana. Bafana took to social media to announce the news and also wished the youngster the best of luck on his road to recovery.

Looking at another social media post, Donn has since joined the team and he’s delighted to arrive at the camp.

The Matsatsantsa A Pitori campaigner was part of the initial 35-man squad but wasn’t named among the 24 members who made the final squad for the two back-to-back 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

