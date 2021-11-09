“OJ Mabizela”: South African Fans Discuss Unluckiest Players in the PSL History

South Africans football fans are turning their focus to the history books as they look at Premier Soccer League stars who were unlucky

The diski lovers are mentioning PSL names such as Kaizer Chiefs legend Thabo Mooki and former Tottenham Hotspur defender Mbulelo Mabizela

At the same time, some feel Mohammed Anas, who was released by TS Galaxy last week, deserves a mention

South African football fans are discussing an unusual topic via social media platforms. Scores of diski lovers are turning their focus to unlucky players who graced the football field of play.

The fans are engaging about those players who never tasted glory, to those who featured for a single club and never made big moves in their careers, to those who had big breaks but wasted their opportunities.

A social media post uploaded by Soccerzela has grabbed the attention of locals and they share their thoughts on players such Thabo Mooki, Mbulelo Mabizela to erstwhile dribbling wizards such as Gert Schalkwyk.

Mzansi discusses the unluckiest South African and PSL players

From lack of discipline to lack of trophies and failure to make a mark in the international football scene, Briefly News takes a look at different comments and puts together this interesting piece.

Just on Monday, news broke that TS Galaxy opted to retain veteran striker Mohammed Anas and the reason was that he is so unlucky and brings bad luck to the team. Wrote the page:

“The unluckiest player in the PSL's history?”

The post reads:

@MtahndeniWitte5 said:

“Cuthbert Malajila, Jeremy Brockie, Emeliano Tade, George Maluleka, Lesedi Kapinga, Jody February, Nascimento, Tony Silva, Edward Manqele, Gift Mutupa, Siphelele Ntshangase, Mohammed Anas.”

@Gininda_P said:

“Papi Zothwane, Sisa Nombe, Thabo Mooki, Gert Schalkwyk and Edward Manqele during their peak time I wanted to see that talent in Europe any way what can we do life goes on.”

@Koena_Tshepo said:

“Excellent Walaza.”

@TshepoMahilo4 said:

“Mohammed Anas every team he played for got relegated.”

@KCFCRubz said:

“Brilliant Khuzwayo.”

@Lali_Villager said:

“Mkhanyiseli Siwahla. This man was supposed to play for FC Barcelona but didn't receive enough support from Ajax plus didn't have an agent and backroom to support him at 17 years of age.”

@Phiroane1 said:

“OJ Mabizela – he should've captained Tottenham at some point.”

TS Galaxy parts ways with veteran striker Mohammed Anas for unusual reasons

In a similar story, Briefly News published that the latest media reports surrounding the future of Mohammed Anas is that he has been shown the exit door by TS Galaxy for having bad luck.

According to a local newspaper, it is reported that the Ghanaian footballer is the one who is bringing struggles to the club as they languish at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table.

The Rockets are fresh from a 2-1 loss at the hands of SuperSport United last Friday.

