Experienced coach Dan Malesela has been without a job since being sacked by Chippa United and has lately attracted interest from Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants have been having a hard time in the DStv Premiership and are the only team who have not registered a win this campaign

Malesela should welcome the interest since he is not coaching any team right now, but the stakes are high since he got sacked

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela is being headhunted by a few PSL clubs to take on a new coaching role. Malesela was sacked by Chippa at the beginning of April due to a poor string of results. The coach has been without a club since then.

Being a coach in football is a job that comes with a lot of pressure to deliver and the anxiety of facing the sack is difficult. Malesela however, has always found himself back in the interests of other clubs for his ability so the interest from other clubs comes as no surprise.

Dan Malesela is without a job but Marumo Gallants have come knocking. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

According to KickOff, Marumo Gallants could be looking for Malesela's services as they too have been facing a difficult time in the DStv Premiership. Gallants are the only club in the league so far who have not won a match and are sitting at the bottom of the table.

Gallants have had a chaotic time in the league, especially after the hasty departure of Sebastien Migne and Jean Francois Loscuito due to frustration earlier in the season. Raymond Mdaka has since taken care of matters at the club but it's his first season in the top-flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Raymond Mdaka was frustrated after their loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league and it was quite a heavy one with the Chloorkop club winning 4-0, according to SowetanLIVE.

Gavin Hunt's future is in doubt as Chippa United's poor run continues

In other football news, Briefly News reported that Gavin Hunt's future at Chippa United is currently in doubt as the club has failed to perform well in the DStv Premiership so far.

Many are wondering what Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi will do as he is known for sacking coaches who don't perform. Chippa has not won a match in their last eight and negative results are known to irritate Mpengesi.

It remains a surprise to some that Hunt is still in charge at the Eastern Cape team. According to The Citizen, Chippa has lost five games, drawn three and won just once this season with their lone victory coming in their first game, a 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United.

Source: Briefly.co.za