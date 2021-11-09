Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirts for the Tottenham and Manchester City Premier League games are set to be auctioned

Ronaldo’s jersey against Spurs when he scored a goal and made an assist in the 3-0 win should fetch not less than 36,000 pounds

On the other hand, Ronaldo’s jersey against Manchester City could bring the charity up to 13,000 pounds reports say

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will put two of his shirts up for auction in his bid to help the Royal British Legion with funds of about 49,000 pound (about N30million).

UK outlet SunSport are reporting that Ronaldo’s shirts in recent matches against Tottenham and Manchester City will be auctioned to help the charity that deals with providing economic and psychological support.

TransferMarketWeb are also reporting that the shirt Ronaldo wore against Spurs when he scored a goal and made an assist in the 3-0 win should fetch not less than 36,000 pounds (over N20million).

Cristiano Ronaldo to help the Royal British Legion to raise funds. Image: Chloe Knott

Source: UGC

The uniform dressed up against the Citizens, on the other hand, could bring the charity up to 13,000 pounds (about N7.5million).

Despite the not exactly happy period for Manchester United, with the position of Solkjaer always in the balance, Cristiano Ronaldo remains absolutely protagonist.

How Ferguson convinced Ronaldo to return Man Utd

Meanwhile, details of how Cristiano Ronaldo dumped his move for Manchester City to return to Manchester United have emerged following a call from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ronaldo will face Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday, but it could have been the other way round as the blue half of Manchester almost landed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

It seems unimaginable that Ronaldo would be playing against the Red Devils, but that almost happened until Ferguson had to wade in.

A report via Daily Star claims City had already agreed a £25 million deal with Juventus for the Portuguese and he was on the brink of moving to the Etihad Stadium.

But United were also making underground moves as vice-chairman Ed Woodward and commercial director Richard Arnold were given the green light from the club owners and went to work to finally re-sign Ronaldo at the fourth attempt.

Georgina and kids spotted cheering Cristiano Jr. in Man Utd academy game

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez was spotted at a Manchester United academy game cheering Cristiano Jr. during the encounter.

Georgina took time out on Sunday afternoon with three of the kids to watch the 11-year-old who is becoming a football sensation.

Cristiano Jr. left Italian club Juventus to join Manchester United academy following his father’s blockbuster switch to England from the Italian club.

