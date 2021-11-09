Kaizer Chiefs Boss Stuart Baxter Eager to Stop Mamelodi Sundowns' Dominance

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has shared his thoughts on why Mamelodi Sundowns are dominating the domestic football space

Chiefs manager, Baxter, urges all 14 DStv Premiership teams to have a plan and fight to stop Sundowns as well

Amakhosi beat Orlando Pirates over the weekend and they now trail Masandawana by 10 points after playing 10 league matches so far

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As they look to reclaim their glory days, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has shared their plan on toppling Mamelodi Sundowns. Baxter says Sundowns hadn't had many issues when it comes to bolstering their ranks in the transfer market.

The former Bafana Bafana coach believes being emotional will dent their hopes but they have to work hard and address the issue with professionalism.

The English mentor was speaking to the reporters following their 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership last weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter wants to curb Mamelodi Sundowns' fine run. Image: SundownsFC/KCFCOfficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Stuart Baxter addresses Mamelodi Sundowns’ imperialism in the league

The Amakhosi boss believes all the 15 DStv Premiership clubs have to address Masandawana's dominance and says the challenge is not only for his side. He is quoted by The South African:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“We have to address this catching up with Mamelodi Sundowns by getting better and not being angry. I think that is what we have seen and if Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have injury issues, pressure issues or confidence issues or don’t do right in the transfer market.

"We have to make sure that we get all those things right. When I say I don’t just mean Kaizer Chiefs but the rest of the teams in the league. They have had a better day in the market and their confidence is high because they don’t have those issues.”

Formerly in charge of SuperSport United in the Mzansi top flight, Baxter added that the reigning league champions built a formidable side. He added, as per KickOff:

“They have built a culture at the club and it is about winning. Like Sir Alex Ferguson said, we have to knock them off their perch and that is the job we have like everybody else.”

@RenaaeSogo said:

“This one gets too excited over small things, not so long Parker scored a brace against SupersSort after decades of not finding the back of the net, he was telling everyone that he'll play him in an "advanced position.”

@MalusiTshepo said:

"He is just fuelling this Sundowns fire. Their players really do enjoy a challenge... I hope for his sake he really has a plan, but from what I saw Saturday, I don't even think Chiefs has a blueprint on how to win games, it's just luck.”

@Benra1001 said:

“That's where these teams get it wrong. The plan should come from Kaizer Motaung and not the coach, because it should involve big spending too.”

"Give them the league": Mzansi reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns' impressive unbeaten run

In a related story, Briefly News wrote that South African football fans are united in one voice as they say Mamelodi Sundowns should be handed the DStv Premiership trophy already. This comes after Masandawana continued with their rich vein of form in their domestic campaign.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena’s troops are yet to suffer a defeat out of nine DStv Premier League games. On top of that, they are yet to concede a goal in the season so far either.

This impressive record has led many fans to call for the club to be crowned as champions because it seems nobody will ever stop them. Social media users are reacting to a tweet by FarPost.

Source: Briefly.co.za