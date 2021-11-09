Eleven games have been played so far this season in Europe's top five Leagues with Chelsea topping the EPL table

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the one topping the table of players with the most MOTM awards so far

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi who plays for Union Berlin is also on the list as he has three MOTM awards

Karim Benzema and Lorenzo Pellegrini have emerged as the two players leading the list of players with most Man of the Match (MOTM) awards after eleven games played in Europe's top five Leagues.

With the Ballon d'Or award ceremony coming up later this year, big players campaigning in the top five Leagues in Europe have raised their games.

Players have been netting goals this season, some have been creating superb assists while some have also won the MOTM awards due to their performances for their clubs.

Karim Benzema in action for Spanish giants Real Madrid. Image: David S. Bustamante

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi is on the list as the former Liverpool player has gotten the MOTM awards three times so far this season at German side Union Berlin.

Taiwo Awoniyi's awesome performances this term also paved ways for him into the Super Eagles team where he made his debut against Central African Republic in Lagos.

According to the report on GMS, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich has also won the MOTM award three times this season.

See below the list of players topping the MOTM awards

Five Man of the Match awards

Karim Benzema | Real Madrid (Rating: 8:01)

Lorenzo Pellegrini | AS Roma (Rating: 7.61)

Four Man of the Match awards

Adama Traore | Wolves (Rating: 7.20)

Goncalo Guedes | Valencia (Rating: 7.27)

Kamaldeen Sulemana | Rennes (Rating: 7.32)

Iker Muniain | Athletic Bilbao (Rating: 7.32)

Teji Savanier | Montpellier (Rating: 7.79)

Mohamed Salah | Liverpool (Rating: 8:18)

Three Man of the Match awards

Manolo Reina | Mallorca (Rating: 6.41)

Joao Pedro | Cagliari (Rating: 6.84)

Lucas Boye | Elche (Rating: 7.04)

Taiwo Awoniyi | Union Berlin (Rating: 7.05)

Trent Alexander Arnold | Liverpool (Rating: 7.70)

Kylian Mbappe | Paris Saint-Germain (Rating: 7.87)

Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich (Rating: 8:15)

What about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

While Cristiano Ronaldo has won the MOTM awards two times so far, Lionel Messi is yet to win it as the Argentine is currently struggling for form.

