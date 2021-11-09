Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo is the centre of attention on social media following his performance in the Soweto Derby

Hlatshwayo is being criticised for handing Kaizer Chiefs an easy goal on Saturday and fans are looking at what went wrong

Some are still showing the big defender the love he needs but others feel he only did well because of his former Bidvest Wits teammates

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A football-related discussion is dividing South Africans on social media as they react to Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo’s performance in the Soweto Derby.

The former Bidvest Wits defender gifted Kaizer Chiefs their first goal as he attempted to play a back pass, but it lacked energy and it was intercepted by Khama Billiat.

Billiat then passed the ball to Keagan Dolly and the left-footed winger didn’t waste time to open the scoring. Many football fanatics are now engaging on whether ‘Tyson’ is no longer the same or the Buccaneers shirt is too heavy for him.

SoccerZela posed the million-dollar question on Twitter and Mzansi fans are sharing their thoughts on the progress of the big defender since joining Pirates at the beginning of the previous term. Soccerzela wrote:

“Discussion. Orlando Pirates signed Bafana Bafana captain and arguably one of the top defenders in the league in Tyson Hlatshwayo. What went wrong here?”

Fans are debating on Orlando Pirates’ Thulani Hatshwayo. Image: @Thulani.03/OrlandoPirates/Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Gabadeli said:

“He was carried by Hlanti and Mkhwanazi at Wits.”

@MzwMGZ said:

“Nothing went wrong, he got away with it a lot at Wits because there was not much attention. He chowed Bafana a few times while at Wits. He got exposed at Bucs coz the stage is bigger, otherwise, he has always been like this.”

@Mafunze said:

“I remember he once survived five red cards against Sundowns while he was still at Wits.”

@uShobzin said:

“There's no Buhle Mkhwanazi at Pirates, what's happening to Tyson is what happened to Mathoho after Tefu Mashamaite left Kaizer Chiefs.”

@AxolileKopman said:

“He was never a top defender, he has just been too overrated.”

@Bobalaska said:

“He is still the best... he's just going through a rough period, he will bounce back.”

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter praises Soweto Derby debutants in Orlando Pirates match

In a story regarding Pirates, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has praised debutants such as Sibusiso Mabiliso, who had a great game against their old rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Apart from Mabiliso, Baxter also mentioned Keagan Dolly, who scored a brace against the Soweto giants. Amakhosi emerged as 2-1 victors in the Soweto Derby match that was staged at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A goal and a penalty by Dolly saw Chiefs stunning the Buccaneers. Despite the win, many fans feel referee Victor Hlungwani failed to put on a good display as he misjudged a penalty which Dolly converted their second goal from.

Source: Briefly.co.za