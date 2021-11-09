Frank Lampard is already in talks with Premier League club Norwich to become the manager of the squad

Following the sacking of Daniel Farke, the Canaries are desperately in search of a new manager to improve their position on the log

It was gathered that Lampard held talks with the club officials on Monday as they search for a new coach

English Premier League club Norwich City are reportedly in talks with former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as the search for a new tactician continues, Guardian reports.

Reports say the former Blues' captain is one of the shortlisted candidates for the plum job at the promoted side.

Lampard has been out of job since January this year when he was ousted at the Stamford Bridge after managing just two wins in eight Premier League matches.

In his only full season in charge of Chelsea, he guided them to fourth and reached the FA Cup final.

Lampard is yet to decide whether Norwich is the right move for him and Monday’s talks were a chance for both parties to find out more about each other, Sky Sports reports.

Daniel Farke sacked

Norwich City sacked Daniel Farke as manager despite helping the club secure their first victory of the season.

The newly-promoted side stunned Brentford 2-1 in their match week 11 but Farke still paid the price for their poor run of results.

The woeful run of results left them battling hard in the relegation zone before they finally had their first taste of victory over Brentford over the weekend.

The German was appointed Norwich boss back in 2017 and managed to lead them back to the Premier League in his second season in charge.

However, they were relegated to the Championship straight after their promotion before regaining topflight status again during the 2020/21 season.

