South African senior international Luther Singh could be out of action for the remainder of the year after he was admitted to hospital

Singh showed symptoms of an undisclosed illness in Greece and his club, FC Copenhagen, has released a statement on his condition

The Danish giants didn’t give many details on the Bafana Bafana star’s condition or the nature of his illness

Danish side FC Copenhagen has announced that South African winger Luther Singh has been admitted to the hospital with an undisclosed illness. The Bafana Bafana international was expected to form part of Hugo Broos’ squad for the two upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Bafana will face Zimbabwe on Thursday before travelling to Ghana to face the Black Stars in their final two qualifiers en route to Qatar. However, the young international is fighting an illness in hospital in Denmark and the club has since made an announcement.

FC Copenhagen has announced that Bafana Bafana’s Luther Singh is in hospital. Image: @SAFA/Twitter

FC Copenhagen announces Luther Sigh is in hospital with an unknown illness

The club released an official statement through its website, reporting that the symptoms increased as the team camped in Greece. The club said:

“Our South African winger, Luther Singh, has been hospitalised after an illness. Singh's symptoms increased while the rest of the team was in Greece for the match against PAOK."

As per KickOff, the football website has it that the Johannesburg-born star’s manager Jess Thorup confirmed the developments via a Danish website. He said:

"I think we keep it internal, but what I can say is that on our trip to Greece, additional symptoms arose in relation to some disease. What has come out of it, I cannot say more about."

According to the report, the 24-year-old could miss action for the rest of the year and that could be a blow for the European club.

