Manqoba Mngqithi wants to make the most out of the international break and is targeting maximum points for Mamelodi Sundowns

Masandawana have been ruthless so far in the DStv Premiership and have not lost a single match since the start of the season

The co-coach also praised Neo Maema for his performances lately and he has proved to be a much-welcomed addition to the squad

Mamelodi Sundowns have been on quite the run lately and co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi is looking to make the most of it. According to Mngqithi, Sundowns are aiming to get as many points as they can before we get to Christmas, so far, the feat seems achievable.

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently unbeaten in the DStv Premiership and are looking to keep it up until the end of the season. The club has also recently clinched the MTN8, a trophy they have been struggling to win. Masandawana are seriously taking no prisoners this season.

"In a space of close to six weeks we are expected to play 11 matches and many teams will crumble there and that might give us a benefit maybe to acquire as many points just before Christmas," said Mngqithi according to SowetanLIVE.

Mngqithi is not too concerned about the FIFA break like other coaches and is hoping that the short time off will give his players enough time to recharge their batteries and go again soon.

The coach also praised Neo Maema for his good form and getting two consecutive Man of the Match awards. The player has been in good form lately and has proved to be a good addition according to Soccer Laduma.

"We know what Neo is capable of but what is encouraging for us is when a young player like him presents himself as a player who has got a goal in him," said Mngqithi.

