An inquest has revealed that former Manchester City youngster Jeremy Wisten killed himself in October last year

The Englishman was said to have been depressed after been dropped from the academy due to the injury he sustained

Jeremy's parents explained that his body was found in the bedroom in the evening of October 24, 2020 when he refused to come down foe dinner

Former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten on October 24 last year killed himself after he found it difficult to cope with the embarrassment of been dropped by those in charge of the youth team.

Jeremy Wisten was said to have started his football career at Manchester City academy when he was 13, and his dream was to play for the club's first team which did not come true.

According to the report on UK Sun and ESPN, Jeremy Wisten sustained an injury in 2018 and was unable to play for five months before Manchester City academy chiefs dropped him.

Before been dropped, Jeremy Wisten was said to actually be on scholarship at Manchester City academy and it was the injury he sustained that made the club to drop him.

Why did he commit suicide?

The report added that Jeremy Wisten was found dead in his sister's bedroom by his mother after seeing his other teammates at the academy succeeding.

Tommy Doyle, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer who played alongside Wisten in City's youth teams have all since made their first team debuts.

The report also added Vincent Kompany was Jeremy Wisten's idol and his dream was to play at the highest level like the current manager of Belgian club RSC Anderlecht.

