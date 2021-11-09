Bernard Parker expressed how he feels about the fans who have been criticizing him after bad performances from Kaizer Chiefs

The creative midfielder has been a crucial part of the Kaizer Chiefs squad under Stuart Baxter this current season

The player says that fans have always blamed senior players when things don't go right for the team

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Bernard Parker is speaking on the criticism he has received while playing for the club and highlighted how other players have had to bear the brunt of the criticism. Fans are very critical of performances and always look for someone to blame.

Bernard Parker got candid and revealed that he is aware of the fans who always have something to say when things are not going well. Parker says that the senior players are always the ones who bear the brunt of criticism from fans.

"I know the team has not been doing well in recent times. When that’s the case, it’s usually the senior players that get the stick," said Parker in an interview with SAFM.

"They always blamed me, Khune and Katsande. I got most of the blame because I played most of the matches," he said.

Parker said that it got so bad that he had to get off social media to deal with the problems he was facing according to The South African. He said he had to block them and focus on having positive energy during the hard times.

"So, I blocked them. I tried to focus on positive energy and worked harder. It’s not easy but also people are allowed to have opinions, that’s football," said Parker.

Parker has become a crucial part of Stuart Baxter's squad this season in the DStv Premiership because of Samir Nurkovic's absence.

