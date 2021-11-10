Paul Pogba is set to be on the sidelines for at least 10 weeks after he picked a thigh injury while in training with France

The earliest he is expected to return to action is in January, the same time he will be free to engage foreign clubs over a potential summer move

Pogba's current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire next summer but talks over a renewal are said to have been shelved

Paul Pogba could have played his last game for Man United, reports suggest.

Paul Pogba is already staring at an uncertain future at Old Trafford with his deal set to expire next summer. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This comes amid claims Pogba could stay on the sidelines for up to 10 weeks after injuring his right thigh in training with France.

According to SunSport, the development implies the Frenchman could be out until January - the same time he can begin talks with foreign clubs over a potential summer move when his United contract will expire.

The publication claims discussions over a new deal at Old Trafford have been completely shelved plunging Pogba's future at the club into uncertainty.

It is believed United chiefs are fed up with the circus surrounding discussions over a new deal, with Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, proving to be a stumbling block.

The Red Devils are now thought to be more than willing to let the 28-year-old depart even for nothing.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has failed to live up to his billing since his return to the club from Juventus when United paid a then British record of £89 million to re-sign him from the Italian club.

Only recently the 28-year-old picked a red card while in action against Liverpool and he was due to miss United's trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

