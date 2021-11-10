Bafana Bafana: Skipper Ronwen Williams Set to Become 4th Most Capped Goalkeeper

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams is set to make history when they face Zimbabwe on Thursday night

Williams will surpass legends such as Moeneeb Josephs, Ronwen Fernandez and Brian Baloyi, who all have 24 international caps under their belts

The SuperSport United keeper will therefore become the fourth most-capped player behind the likes of Hans Vonk, Itumeleng Khune and Andre Arendse

As they finalise their preparations to face Zimbabwe and Ghana in their final two matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is set to reach a milestone.

The SuperSport United skipper is set to overtake legendary goalkeepers in the form of Brian Baloyi, Ronwen Fernandez and Moeneeb Josephs. The three retired netminders are the three keepers with the most appearances in the national team set-up.

Baloyi, Fernandez and Josephs have donned the Bafana shirt on 24 occasions while the Gqeberha-born keeper will make his 25th international cap when he starts against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Ronwen Williams to make history with Bafana Bafana

As coach Hugo Broos’ troops are yet to taste defeat in their qualifying campaign so far, Williams has definitely played a crucial role for the national side. Should they beat Zimbabwe and Ghana stumble against Ethiopia, they stand a good chance of finishing as Group G as leaders.

The South Africans are battling for the number one spot with the Black Stars, who will face the East Africans in Soweto on Saturday.

At the same time, Williams will become the fourth most-capped gloveman for the 1996 African champions behind Hans Vonk, Andre Arendse and Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune, as reported by KickOff.

Briefly News has gathered that ‘Itu’ has 91 appearances, Vonk has 43 and Arendse boasts 67 international caps for the national team.

Coming to news in the camp, Williams has expressed delight in the return of Chiefs winger Keagan Dolly. He said Dolly brings enormous experience. He said per News24:

"He brings that experience and speed that we know Keagan for and he also brings goals. It's wonderful having a front three-player like him who can score. Also having Percy, Evidence and Victor: all of them are doing well.

"Any of them can start because they have been doing well. I spoke to Keagan when we played them two weeks ago and I said he's looking very sharp and I can't wait to play with him again."

