The Bafana Bafana Class of ’96 will hold a big celebration next year to mark 25 years since their CAF African Cup of Nations victory

Bafana defeated Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles 2-0 at FNB Stadium back in 1996 and skipper Neil Tovey has shared their plans for 2022

The retired Kaizer Chiefs defender has also urged the current generation to remain composed as they look to reach the FIFA World Cup

In February 2022, Bafana Bafana are set to mark their 25th anniversary since winning the 1996 CAF African Cup of Nations trophy on home soil.

The national team was coached by Clive Barker and defeated Tunisia 2-0 at a packed-to-the-rafters FNB Stadium to lift the team's biggest achievement to date. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Class of ’96 skipper Neil Tovey explained the details of the celebrations.

Although some of the key figures of that team are no longer with us, we can mention big names such as John ‘Shoes’ Moshoeu, Sizwe Motaung and Philemon ‘Chippa’ Masinga and the celebration is still going to be a memorable event.

Bafana Bafana Class of ’96 to mark 25 years of AFCON glory

According to local media reports, the team reunited in Johannesburg to reveal their plans for that big day and Tovey said they hope to inspire the spirit of Ubuntu. He is quoted by Sport24:

"Our celebration is less about us but how we pass on the baton and go back to our communities and do good as 'Shoes' did while he was alive. We also commit our unwavering support for the current team and wish them all the success in the upcoming crucial matches this week. They started very well and are ever so close to achieving the objective.”

It is reported that the celebrations will also raise funds to support foundations such as that one set up by the late Moshoeu, Shoes of Wisdom. Moreover, ‘Mokoko’, the only skipper who led the team to continental glory, is rallying behind coach Hugo Broos’ men. He added per SowetanLIVE:

“It is a big week for SA football. The football fraternity needs some happiness and there can be great happiness this week if they do the job. They must believe in themselves.”

John Shoes Moshoeu: Remembering the fallen Bafana Bafana legend

In a similar story, Briefly News previously published that on this day back in 2015, the South African football fraternity woke up to the news that star midfielder John Lesiba Moshoeu was no more – he passed away at the age of 49.

The man who was a darling to many football-loving fans in the country symbolized stardom whenever he donned the Bafana Bafana jersey. Many would recall him when he mesmerised opposing defenders during the 1996 CAF African Cup of Nations tournament that was staged in South Africa.

There’s no doubt that Moshoeu was very instrumental in ensuring that the national side emerged as victors under the guidance of legendary coach Clive Barker. Briefly News takes a look at the life and times of one of the most decorated players in South African football history.

