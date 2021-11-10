Kaizer Chiefs have announced the immediate suspension of midfielder Dumisani Zuma for lack of discipline

Zuma’s suspension at Chiefs comes after media reports that the nippy attacker was arrested in Johannesburg for alleged drunken driving

The former Bloemfontein Celtic star was reportedly released on R1000 bail and he will appear before the Amakhosi disciplinary committee

Kaizer Chiefs have swiftly moved to suspend attacker Dumisani Zuma following media reports that he was reportedly arrested for drunken driving. The Pietermaritzburg-born star was working hard behind the scenes to regain his full fitness as the club recently announced.

However, it seems he could not wait for his opportunity and allegedly lost his discipline. The Naturena-based outfit released a brief statement regarding the former Bloemfontein Celtic star.

Chiefs revealed that ‘Msholozi’ is suspended from all club related activities pending an internal disciplinary hearing.

Kaizer Chiefs announce the suspension of Dumisani Zuma

Amakhosi announced on their official website that the 26-year-old will have to appear before the club’s disciplinary committee to state his side of the story. Chiefs announced:

“Kaizer Chiefs is disappointed to learn of the recent alleged conduct of Dumsani Zuma as reported in the media and has taken the decision to immediately suspend him from all Club activities pending an internal disciplinary hearing. His suspension is in the interests of all parties concerned and does not in itself carry any inference of guilt or prejudgement. The Club will ensure the matter is resolved as quickly as reasonably possible.”

In the same story, The South African published that Zuma was arrested last week after he was allegedly found driving under the influence of intoxicating drinks during curfew hours in Sandton. The nippy attacker was later released on bail that was set at R1000.

The club also announced the news on social media and the fans have aired their views on the issue.

The post reads:

@Collen_KM said:

“Dumisani Zuma is young and needs to learn to be disciplined, he can learn a lot from me ...when I joined chiefs I remained humbled and look where it got me now.”

@LufunoSjavo said:

“I feel this is harsh if it's the first offence unless there is something we don't know, Jabu Pule used to drink before games on regular basis and still be allowed to play, I am not condoning his actions but they can deal with this better.”

@NtlemaAlex said:

“These players get frustrated because the coach doesn't use them now it looks like they are problems. Why are they not playing????”

@Mediocre said:

“Sell this guy. He hasn't done anything since he joined the club. He is also injury prone. Pointless having him at Naturena.”

