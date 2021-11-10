Former Man United Star Tells Club to Strip Harry Maguire of Captaincy

Harry Maguire was named Manchester United captain back in January 2020, only months after he had joined the club

However, the Englishman has found himself on the receiving end in recent weeks following poor performances

Cristiano Ronaldo and Scott McTominay have since been mooted to succeed Maguire as United captain

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has called on the club to strip Harry Maguire of the captaincy.

Harry Maguire was named Man United captain back in January 2020, only months after he had joined the club. Image: @GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Maguire was handed the armband by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shortly after his arrival from Leicester City in 2019 for a record £80million. However, the Englishman has come under serious scrutiny this term as he continues to struggle for form.

His performances against Liverpool and Manchester City in United's disastrous losses to both teams saw him court immense criticism, with Roy Keane, a United legend, suggesting the England international was "like a robot."

Keane's former teammate, Parker, now believes Maguire should have never been given the captain's armband in the first place.

According to Parker, the centre-back lacks the qualities of a proper captain and should be replaced. Parker told BonusCodeBets.

“Manchester United gave Harry Maguire the captain’s armband too early. It surprised a lot of people; it didn’t make any sense and it hasn’t been a good fit from day one. With captains, it isn’t about who has the biggest transfer fee or who’s the best player. There’s much more to it than that."

Harry Maguire named captain

Meanwhile, Maguire was confirmed United skipper back in January 2020, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claiming at the time the defender had proved he can lead the team.

The former Leicester defender had skippered United on 12 occasions that season alongside David de Gea, Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford. He succeeded Ashley Young who was departing the club for Inter Milan.

