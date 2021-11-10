Jose Mourinho has been accused of insulting a journalist during a post-match press conference in the Serie A

And Retesport who are the employers of journalist Marco Juric has issued a statement that they will start ignoring Mourinho

The Roma gaffer was angry with the question journalist Marco Juric asked him and gave him a disrespectful response

Retesport who are among the top radio stations in Italy have released a statement that they won't be covering anything about Jose Mourinho again after accusing the Portuguese of disrespecting their reporter during post-match.

There is no doubt about the fact that Jose Mourinho is one of the biggest coaches in the world considering his achievements most especially the titles he has won.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho in action. Photo by Silvia Lore

Last week while speaking in a press conference, Jose Mourinho was reported to have answered journalist Marco Juric in a way those in charge of the radio station considered as inappropriate.

Journalist Marco Juric's question below

“It's been six months since you signed for Roma, would you change anything that you've done in terms of choices, statements, requests or anything that you've done?”

Jose Mourinho's response to Marco Juric

"You are here in practically every press conference, but either you are very intelligent and you want people to think you are not or you are not intelligent at all.

“I want to think you're intelligent but you like to do what you do.”

Retesport released a statement below

"We wish the Giallorossi coach to work harder and harder in raising the fortunes of the team and to focus his attention on possible technical solutions, avoiding spectacular outbursts that, at this moment, we consider completely inappropriate.''

Jose Mourinho ‘attacks’ journalist over question ahead of Roma’s 3-2 loss to Venezia

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was not impressed with a question from a journalist as the ‘Special One’ took the reporter to the cleaners during a press conference, SPORTbible reports.

The Portuguese tactician is already six months into his position at Roma and he has come under criticism as they already have a stuttered start to the season.

Back in May, the Italian club announced that Mourinho would succeed fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca as head coach.

