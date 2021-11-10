Bafana Bafana winger Keagan Dolly has emphasised the need to remain focused on beating both Zimbabwe and Ghana

Dolly says they also need to avoid becoming complacent and referred to their disappointing result against Cape Verde in the 2018 qualifying campaign

The Kaizer Chiefs star also shares the details of his stay in France where he was contracted to Montpellier

Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly says he hopes the national team will not bag a disappointing result in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

The South Africans are facing Zimbabwe on Thursday at home before jetting out of the country to visit Ghana on Sunday. The two qualifiers are crucial for the nation’s ambitions of booking a ticket to the global showpiece.

Back in the 2018 qualification campaign, Bafana needed to beat Cape Verde in their final encounter but a draw meant they failed to reach the tournament.

Speaking to the media, the Kaizer Chiefs winger says Bafana have to go for a kill on both encounters and cement their number one spot heading to the next round of qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly on what his teammates must do. Image: @KCFCOfficial/BafanaBafana/Instagram/Twitter

Keagan Dolly on what Bafana Bafana must do against Zimbabwe and Ghana

The nippy yet skilled attacker made his return to the national team following his stellar displays for Amakhosi. He said as quoted by KickOff:

"I think it's just about the mentality going into each game. We should know that there are no easy games. Especially now, with Zimbabwe at home, this is the most important one. We shouldn't focus on Ghana. We first have to deal with Zimbabwe and I think in the past that was one of our problems. If we saw a team like Cape Verde or São Tomé and Príncipe, we thought it would be easy, and these countries want to come here and prove a point. For us, it is important just to keep the focus and perform on the day."

The South African also quoted the former Mamelodi Sundowns star, speaking about his stint in France with Montpellier. He added:

“Before I left for France, I played at Ajax, I played at Sundowns and I played regularly and hardly got injured. When I went to France it was a different thing.”

@Kevin8259 said:

“Never thought I'd see the time and era when Bafana Bafana qualifies for the World cup but today I am finally picturing myself in that zone soon. It is going to happen Boys. And Easily so.”

@Innocen5647 said:

“With Dolly and the combination of the Bafana Bafana recent squad, we can beat Zimbabwe.”

"It didn't happen overnight": Keagan Dolly speaks on Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly believes that Mamelodi Sundowns didn't just become a good team suddenly and also touched upon his relationship with Khama Billiat.

The two seems to have a good understanding on the pitch and it's probably because they both played for Masandawana at some point.

Dolly scored a brace during the Soweto Derby over the weekend and is showing some impeccable form lately.

"Sundowns didn’t just become Sundowns overnight. They worked on it and I think that is what we are trying to do at Chiefs," said Dolly as quoted by KickOff.

