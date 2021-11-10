Mamelodi Sundowns ladies are doing exceptionally well in the CAF Women’s Champions League after beating a Nigerian team

The Brazilians emerged as victors through a solitary goal by skipper Zanele Nhlapho as they beat Rivers Angels on Tuesday evening in Egypt

The South Africans remain the only team that is yet to concede and the win takes them closer to a semi-final spot

After bagging their second CAF Champions League second win over Rivers Angels, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are on the verge of qualifying for the semi-finals. The Brazilians faced the Nigerian ladies in Egypt on Tuesday evening.

Sundowns claimed a 1-0 win in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League tournament with a 1-0 victory over their Nigerian counterparts.

Skipper Zanele Nhlapho netted the solitary goal for the South Africans through a header and they will now set their sights on facing Moroccan side, ASFAR on Friday.

Coach Jerry Chabalala expressed delight in the result and Woman of the Match Oratile Mokwena said she is more than happy to bag a clean sheet. She told the club’s website:

“I am more than happy with the performance of the team. We have shown our overall organisation at the tournament thus far. We would have loved to score more goals, but our opponents showed their defensive robustness."

Fans are congratulating Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies. Image: @Masandawana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads on social media:

@Maile_Bethuel said:

"Certainly the girls lost the ball in the middle so cheaply. Thanks, they didn't concede and they must work on that going to 3rd match and semis, also final.”

@Kontse13 said:

"We didn't knock the ball the way we want, we lost so many balls in the middle which makes as difficult to penetrate.. that's only our strength especially against the physical team of Nigerians.”

@Limitlesss_ZA said:

"Avoid defeat in our next game and we are in the semi-finals of #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL. Well done so far team.”

@DitshegoKenneth said:

We are already in the semi-finals, remember they only consider head-to-head and not goal difference..”

@Bulliano7 said:

Well done Ladies & Congrats, keep flying that Yellow flag & Mzansi flag high...tough games but that is what Champions do, they grind results...God bless the whole team going forward.”

@Emmanue9492 said:

“Keep up the good work, go girls.”

