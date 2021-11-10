Rafael Leao plays for Portugal national football team as well as Italian Club AC Milan alongside top footballers

At club level, the 22-year-old plays alongside Sweden sensation Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Ronaldo is his captain in the national team

Leao said he learns a lot from both superstars as he further added that he admires Cristiano Ronaldo a lot

A Portuguese international and AC Milan star Rafael Leao has described what it feels like to be teammates with superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rossoneriblog reports.

Leao has opened up on his experiences playing alongside the legends despite that he is just 22 years of age.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Portugal’s match against Northern Ireland, Leao says he learns a lot from both stars.

Rafael Leao was delighted to be teammates with Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic. Photo: David S. Bustamante

When asked what it was like to play with Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo, Leao said via Sport Skeeda:

“They are two players who I admire a lot, and I always try to learn from them.

"But of course I am happiest to be able to share the pitch with Cristiano because he is a player I admire a lot.”

The admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo by the AC Milan winger does not come in as a surprise as he also began his professional career at Lisbon's academy, rising through the ranks before making it into the first team.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Sporting to join Manchester United, where he was molded into the world-class star he is now known to be. Following spells at Real Madrid and Juventus, the Portuguese legend is now back at Old Trafford.

