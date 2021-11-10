Orlando Pirates Goalkeeper Richard Ofori Drops Fancy Luxury Car and Stylish Drip

Ghana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is stylish and that becomes evident in his recent social media post posing in his BMW

The 28-year-old Pirates keeper, Ofori, is still nursing an injury and missed the recent Soweto Deby clash against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend

With the Black Stars set to face Bafana Bafana on Sunday in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Ofori will definitely be gunning for his nation

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He may be out nursing an injury but Ghana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori remains a stylish guy off the field of play. The Black Stars number one recently headed online to share his drip and his flashy whip.

Ofori missed the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend and coach Mandla Ncikazi confirmed to the media that the former Maritzburg United netminder is carrying an injury.

However, one cannot say so when the man who is hoping to see the Black Stars finishing Group G as number one posed next to his BMW vehicle. Sponsored by Puma, Ofori is getting all the praise from his fans via Instagram and Briefly News takes a look at the encouraging likes.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is a stylish man. Image: @Rich.Ofori/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“You don't have to think about everything, focus on what's in front of you and let presence bring you peace. #FocusVision #Believe #Godisking.”

The post reads:

Although he will miss their clash against Ethiopia on Saturday at his club’s home base, Orlando Stadium, the 28-year-old will definitely be rallying his side.

Looking at the Group G log table, Ghana has nine points behind Mzansi and will also look to register two wins out of their remaining qualifying matches. At the same time, the gifted gloveman was manning the posts when coach Hugo Broos and his troops overcame the West Africans at FNB Stadium in the reverse fixture.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane of Maritzburg United netted the solitary goal for the hosts and Ofori was later stretchered off with an injury.

10 highest-paid Buccaneers in Orlando Pirates players salary list

In a previous post, Briefly News posted that recently, the shocking Orlando Pirates players' salaries have been of concern to fans.

This is because the club, which has been around since 1937, is arguably on the list of top successful clubs in the South African Premier League. Besides, the Orlando Pirates club is one of two South African clubs to have won the CAF Champions league.

With a set of talented players in the club, the Orlando Pirates players' salaries must have been an envious one, no doubt.

Orlando Pirates players' salaries monthly are one of the things the club's supporters wonder about. Of course, this curiosity might have increased with reports of salary cuts making rounds in the news.

Source: Briefly.co.za