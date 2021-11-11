South African football fans are rallying behind the national team ahead of the clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday night

Bafana Bafana have to beat Zimbabwe before facing Ghana on Sunday, thus cementing their top spot in Group G of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

There are positive messages going out on social media from DStv Premiership football clubs, football journalists and thousands of ordinary football fans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans are confident that Bafana Bafana can bag a convincing victory over Zimbabwe, whom they face on Thursday night at FNB Stadium.

The two Southern African nations are set to renew their rivalry in a penultimate 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier and Bafana are looking for nothing but a win. Taking a glance at social media comments, many soccer fans feel the team coached by Hugo Broos has what it takes to secure a victory.

Comments are coming from local DStv Premiership clubs and from the media. Briefly News takes a look at the positive reactions where many people feel the team looks promising ahead of the encounter.

South African fans are backing Bafana Bafana. Image: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana face Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium, fans rally behind the side

The Belgian manager Hugo Broos is also receiving praise for calling up quality and experienced players such as Percy Tau and Keagan Dolly. With the Warriors already out of the race to finish as number one, many still warn Bafana against complacency.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@ShakesRampedi said:

“The spirit in the Bafana Bafana camp looks incredible, to be honest, you can feel the unity through these images, everyone is on the same page and that transitions to the pitch as well man Hugo Broos. All the best vs Zimbabwe and Ghana.”

@Nkonzo12 said:

“We don't care about all their Europen based players ..but we believe in our boys ..we gonna beat Them Hard on their home ground lets start with Zimbabwe then will finish the Job in #Ghana good Luck #Bafana_Bafana.”

@DitebogoMailula said:

“Hugo ball has made a lot of us have hope in Bafana Bafana again…beautiful scenes. Can’t remember the last time we were this excited to see our boys play.”

@MichaelMike211 said:

“I don't remember the last time I longed to watch a Bafana Bafana match as I am now, it really feels like 2010, "Feel it, it is here." "

@Eric_Lecweleng said:

“Dear Bafana Bafana: I wish you all the best Magents for tonight's encounter against the neighbours please make us proud.”

Hugo Broos Is delighted with how Bafana Bafana has adapted to his style of play

In a previous story, Briefly News posted that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is happy with how the players have adopted his playing style and is looking forward to the next World Cup qualifiers.

The 69-year-old could not get started right away when he was hired but it now appears that things are in full swing.

Broos says that he is also surprised with how the players have adapted and become impressive under his guidance. Bafana Bafana's new-look side has been looking good lately and has put up a convincing World Cup qualifying run.

"Maybe you will be surprised that I'm surprised we are now in this position. Three months ago I think if you had said to someone we will be first before the 2022 games, everybody would have laughed at that," said Broos according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za