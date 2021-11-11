Neymar stormed Brazil training in style as the Paris Saint-Germain landed in his $20 million customised helicopter

Ahead of their World Cup qualifiers, Neymar arrived in his black Airbus H-145 directly at the training ground in Granja Comari

The VIP lounge of the chopper was customised by Mercedes as report adds that Neymar already owns an aircraft, an Embraer Legacy 450

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar arrived Brazil’s national team training in grand style as he landed in his customized helicopter to stun his teammates and onlookers.

The 27-year-old delivered another level of excitement when he notched up to training in his Custom “Batman” Helicopter reportedly worth $20 million (about N11 billion).

Brazil are already preparing for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina and Neymar arrived in his black Airbus H-145 directly at the training ground in Granja Comari.

Neymar arrives national team training in helicopter. Image: Mauro Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

About the helicopter

It was gathered via Boss Hunting that the chopper has space for 11 people, as it is 13.64 m long and 3.95 m high, and can reach speeds of up to 150 mph.

The specially furnished VIP lounge was designed by Mercedes. The superstar already owns an aircraft, an Embraer Legacy 450, worth 12.2 million euros.

Mirror earlier reported that the H-145 model is one of the latest off the Mercedes production line and its design is said to be inspired from themes of Batman’s bat mobile.

The superstar is said to be a huge fan of the DC Comics franchise and has previously dressed up as the Dark Knight at fancy dress parties and also has batman-inspired tattoos.

