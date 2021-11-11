Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune spends time with his family whenever an opportunity arises and he shared a snap with his daughter Lesedi

The Chiefs netminder's snap is receiving all the positive reactions from social media users, who say they love his family

Some football fans say they want him back on the field of play to ensure the team wins more matches and the post was liked by Willard Katsande as well

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune might be sidelined by his club but his presence on social media spaces keeps his fans inspired. The Amakhosi keeper recently shared a snap as he spent time with his daughter, Lesedi.

The veteran netminder is currently on a FIFA international break as many national teams are focusing on playing their World Cup qualifying matches this week. Bafana Bafana are up against Zimbabwe on Thursday night before meeting Ghana on Sunday.

‘Itu’ opted to spend some time with his lovely family and his picture with the daughter tells that he is indeed a good father. There are massive reactions to the image as it has also attracted former Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande.

Some fans feel the experienced gloveman must consider retirement and launch his own goalkeeper academy where he can develop more talent.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is a great father. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Kingsalt31 said:

“El Capitano.”

@George.Mokete said:

“Baby sitting captain.”

@Zwelly6 said:

“Wola madala.”

@NgobeniMontgomery said:

“So adorable.”

@Macufekekae said:

“Holla mavarara.”,

@Luu_Mdb said:

“Sedi la papa.”

@Mavudhla_w said:

“Beautiful 32.”

@Reuza91 said:

“What's wrong with you Captain we miss you in the field of play. Man Dolly and Billiat miss those pinpoint passes from you.”

@makubalosiviwe said:

“Future Banyana Banyana goalkeeper.”

@Ayandamartin said:

“Family times captain.”

@Siyabongabuluta said:

“Be a goalkeeper coach.”

