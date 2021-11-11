Steven Gerrard has arrived in London amid speculation that Aston Villa have agreed with him for the managerial position

Villa fired Dean Smith after their fifth consecutive league loss, and they are already shopping for a replacement

Sources in the UK claim former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will be announced as the new manager of the club

Reports have it that Premier League club Aston Villa are set to name a new manager following the arrival of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard in London, SunSport reports. Gerrard has enjoyed massive success as manager of Scottish Premier League side Rangers as he even led them to the title last season.

Amid speculation over his future, Gerrard was sighted in London and it is being reported that the 41-year-old is set to make a blockbuster return to the Premier League; this time as a manager.

Steven Gerrard arrived in London to take up the Aston Villa job. Image: @SunSport

Aston Villa who fired Dean Smith over the weekend will likely name Gerrard as a replacement with Gerrard spotted as he wheeled a small black suitcase off the train, holding a suit carrier in the other hand.

According to Ashley Preece of Birmingham Live, a deal for Gerrard to become Villa boss has already been sealed as the tactician will now 'finalise his backroom staff'. Villa lost their fifth consecutive game on Friday leaving them 15th on the standings and with just two points above the relegation zone.

Lifelong fan Smith took over at Villa Park in October 2018 and earned promotion via the play-offs in his first season. He then kept the club in the Premier League for two seasons and reached the 2020 Carabao Cup final.

But Smith struggled to get his team finding form this season following the £100million sale of star man Jack Grealish.

Frank Lampard also interested in Villa job

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's uncle and legendary manager Harry Redknapp has revealed the Chelsea legend would be interested in taking over at Aston Villa should the opportunity arise.

The Premier League has been marked with a string of sackings in recent weeks with Villa among the clubs who have shown their manager the door. While Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is believed to be the favourite to succeed Dean Smith at Villa Park, it has emerged Lampard is also eyeing the job.

How the Premier League table looks after Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool dropped points

