Royal AM’s Shauwn Mkhize Responds to Victor Letsoalo Links With Soweto Giants

Royal AM chairman Shauwn Mkhize has responded to the wide speculation that Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Victor Letsoalo

Despite reports linking Chiefs and Pirates, Mkhize says Letsoalo remains contracted to them and she has not received offers for the red hot hitman

The outspoken woman made it clear that the 28-year-old forward is her son and she is proud of his progress in the league so far

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Royal AM chairman Shauwn Mkhize has vehemently denied reports linking her striker Victor Letsoalo with a move to the Soweto giants. It has emerged that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are interested in the red hot striker.

Letsoalo has netted six goals out of eight DStv Premiership matches and his form has caught the attention of Premier Soccer League big guns. However, MaMkhize has set the record straight, saying she has not received any offers for the forward.

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize is not willing to sell Victor Letsoalo. Image: @Royal_AmFC/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Orlando Pirates join the race for Royal AM’s Victor Letsoalo

According to The South African, Mkhize told Metro FM that she takes the former Bloemfontein Celtic hitman as her son and the player remains contracted with them. She is quoted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“In as far as I know, nothing has come through and he has a contract with us. He’s one of my kids, and I take pride when he does well.”

Apart from the Buccaneers, it is reported that Amakhosi are also keen on landing the 28-year-old’s signature as they hope to beef up their attacking options.

KickOff interviewed legend Jerry Sikhosana and the former Bafana Bafana striker didn’t mince his words and advised the current footballer. He said:

"Victor Letsoalo, yes, I can see what he's doing at Royal AM presently, and also with the national team, he's doing well. I think he might do well, but you know sometimes football is cruel as you can predict a good player going to a big club, only to find that player fumbles or disappoints. Let's hope it won't be the same with Victor Letsoalo.”

DA tells Shauwn Mkhize to sell luxury vehicles to fund her club Royal AM

Looking at a similar post regarding Royal AM, Briefly News posted that the Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed its displeasure with the eThekwini Municipality's decision to sponsor multimillionaire Shauwn Mkhize's soccer team, Royal AM FC.

The party said it was not okay to spend taxpayers' money on wealthy Mkhize, who recently purchased an R16 million Rolls-Royce, during a virtual meeting of the municipality's Executive Committee on Tuesday.

The DA suggested she sell one of her expensive cars to raise money for her own team according to a report by IOL.

Exco had been asked by the city to authorize a sponsorship and collaboration with Royal AM FC worth R15.7 million over the next three years, or around R5.25 million each year.

Source: Briefly.co.za