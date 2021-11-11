Sergio Ramos has returned to training at Paris Saint-Germain and the Spaniard could be making debut in next game

Since the former Real Madrid captain joined Paris Saint-Germain four months ago, he has been nursing injuries

Ramos' new teammates at Paris Saint-Germain have however been incredible so far topping the League table

Fears that Sergio Ramos' contract could be terminated at Paris Saint-Germain has now be quashed as the former Real Madrid captain started training with his teammates.

Four months ago, the World Cup winner teamed up with Paris Saint-Germain with the expectation of him making the defense more stronger in all competitions this term.

However, the Spaniard joined Paris Saint-Germain with injury and has not been able to play for the French giants ever since with fans worried about the situation.

Sergio Ramos' situation led to the speculation that Paris Saint-Germain's chiefs could be forced to let him leave the club, but that seems to have be putting aside for now.

When did Sergio Ramos start training?

According to the report on UK Sun and Ligue 1, Sergio Ramos took part in training on Tuesday, November 9, albeit with PSG's numbers heavily depleted by international call-ups.

Although most of Pochettino's stars are away, the likes of Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera and Juan Bernat are believed to have taken part alongside Ramos.

Paris Saint-Germain will face Nantes in their next game on November 20 before jetting out to England to tackle Manchester City in the Champions League.

If Sergio Ramos is fit enough to play, then the Spaniard could make his debut for the club before the end of the month.

