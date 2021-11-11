Percy Tau Ready to Lead Bafana Bafana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau has vowed that the national side will make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Tau was speaking to the media ahead of their clash against Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium and says Bafana has a bunch of happy players

The Al Ahly striker also says the match against the Warriors will not be a walk in the park but banks on their unity and qualities

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau is confident the national side can qualify for the eagerly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar. Tau says his teammates are honoured to be in camp ahead of their two matches against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

The 1996 African champions will first meet their neighbours, Zimbabwe, at FNB Stadium on Thursday night before travelling to Ghana for the clash on Sunday.

Tau vowed that the Hugo Broos coached team will be part of the global showpiece in 2022 and says there are not many issues in the camp.

Percy Tau on why Bafana Bafana must be at the World Cup

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star has emphasised the need to book a ticket to the international tournament and that his teammates want to win. The Al Ahly attacker missed the previous clashes against Ethiopia owing to injury. He said per Sport24:

"The guys will honour the opportunity to be here. They want to win and improve. They know how important international football is to our careers. It's a young group...there are not many problems. That's why we can easily get along also. We understand that the World Cup is a big tournament for everyone, and we want to be there. But I always had the belief that the team would do the job, and I believe that everyone in the camp is an important player, even when we miss one player. That is my belief.”

The skilful attacker, however, said they know the Warriors will not be an easy opponent at the iconic FNB Stadium at 9pm on Thursday. He added according to IOL:

“We know that it’s not going to be easy. But the group has done well in the four games. And we now want to do better and better. I am confident in the group.”

The clash will be televised live on SABC 1 and other channels affiliated with the public broadcaster. The post reads on Twitter:

