Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos left the La Liga during the summer to sign for French club Paris Saint-Germain

Reports have it that the pair are not great friends at PSG, as that could be traced back to their fierce rivalry during their time in Spain

Messi and Ramos had some ugly fights, tackles and ultimately, rivalries across 10 years in epic El Clasico matches

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fresh revelation from Paris claim that former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and ex-Barcelona captain Lionel Messi are not great friends since they moved to PSG, Sport Skeeda reports.

It was a blockbuster summer transfer window for the French club as both legends arrived the Parc des Princes to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Both stars have competed against each other in fierce El Clasico clashes for over a decade with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos during their unveiling at Parc des Princes. Image: John Berry

Source: Getty Images

The pair had some ugly fights, tackles and ultimately, rivalries across 10 years that French outlet L'Equipe via Marca claim it is the reason for a lack of close friendship between the two stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It was gathered that since his arrival at Ligue 1 club, Messi has only found friends in his Argentina teammates, Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is also close to Neymar, with whom he formed a close relationship at Barcelona.

The Brazilian had reportedly been trying to convince Messi to come to PSG since joining them in 2017.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos has also formed good relationships with many players at PSG. With Messi, though, it is just a professional acknowledgement for now.

PSG star Lionel Messi reveals plans to return to Barcelona soon after leaving the club last

Briefly News Lionel Messi has revealed that he will be making a return to Barcelona after his playing career is over, Mirror.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner sensationally left the Camp Nou last season to join French side Paris Saint-Germain.

And the Argentine superstar has opened up about helping the club work as their technical secretary in the future.

The 35-year-old spent over 20 years at Barca and played nearly 17 seasons playing at top-flight level and winning many trophies.

Source: Briefly.co.za