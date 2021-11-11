Mamelodi Sundowns fans feel skipper Hlompho Kekana deserves a role at the club beyond his playing days

Sundowns challenged the fans to share their memories and many in the Yellow family believe Kekana deserves a testimonial match

Kekana’s future remains a subject of speculation as he is yet to taste competitive football this season and many still miss him

Mamelodi Sundowns fans are sharing their fond memories of skipper Hlompho Kekana following a call by the club to do so. Many Masandawana supporters feel the legendary skipper should be handed a role after hanging up his boots because he served the Yellow Nation with distinction.

Kekana’s future is a subject of speculation at Chloorkop with many local media reporting that ‘KK’ might leave the club and continue with his football career elsewhere. Just last week, coach Rulani Mokwena mentioned that the club will release a statement to address the veteran midfielder’s future.

Mamelodi Sundowns fans are paying tribute to Hlompho Kekana. Image: @Masandawana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns fans share Hlompho Kekana’s memories

The club has just released a full video on YouTube and they pay tribute to the living hero. Kekana is remembered for his long-range shots especially against Orlando Pirates. Some fans say he deserves a testimonial match to honour his contribution to the reigning DStv Premiership champions.

In his stay with Sundowns, the former Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport midfielder lifted a number of league titles, the CAF Champions League, Super Cup plus guiding the side to the FIFA Club World Cup.

The post reads:

@Ethnic_47 said:

“What a time to be alive, to witness one of the greatest players like you, not to mention the goals you've scored. This is simply amazing.. Thank you Bra Hlompho, may they build a statue for you.”

@Obakeng87 said:

“Just wish he got a dignified send-off. After all the service. And I know he wasn’t working for free, but still...”

@Merakitears said:

“Always the long-range shots, oh and that video with Denis Onyango and he butchered Ed sheeran's perfect.”

@Thabanishaba said:

“Can you at least retire jersey number 8 in honour of our captain?”

@AdvMagadze said:

“He deserves a testimonial match.”

@Donald_Lolo1 said:

“Long-range goals, especially against Pirates.”

@Prophelx_MXF said:

“You can't just let him leave like that after all he's given to the club..its actually criminal..”

Rhulani Mokwena addresses Hlompho Kekana’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns

In a related story, Briefly News posted that Mamelodi Sundowns could part ways with their longest-serving midfielder in the form of Hlompho Kekana.

The Masandawana skipper is reduced to becoming a spectator this term as he struggles to break into the first team. Coach Rulani Mokwena has confirmed that the club will decide on the player’s future at Chloorkop.

Mokwena says the reigning DStv Premiership champions will release a statement sooner rather than later.

Rulani Mokwena addresses Hlompho Kekana’s future As quoted by a local publication, Mokwena confirmed that the club will make a decision on the former Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder.

Source: Briefly.co.za