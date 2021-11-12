Cristiano Ronaldo was in action in Portugal’s World Cup qualifying match against impressive Ireland at the Aviva Stadium

The Manchester United striker who captained his national team failed to inspire the Selecao to the much needed win

Ronaldo, however, handed a young fan his iconic shirt after final whistle which seems not to go down well with the Irish goalkeeper

Portugal captain failed to inspire his side to victory over Ireland on Thursday night as they managed a 0-0 draw in Dublin, with their World Cup qualification in doubt, SPORTbible reports.

Fernando Santos’ side are still on top of their group, but level on points with Serbia who they face in their final group game.

Selecao know that a win or draw will see them finish as Group A winners, but it will be a dicey affair following the current form of their final opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo gifts shirt to a young Irish fan. Image: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

Although Ronaldo did not score in the encounter, the 36-year-old gave fans inside the Aviva Stadium something to cherish.

GiveMeSport are reporting that a young girl took home the striker’s shirt after she ran unto the pitch to greet the superstar at the end of the game.

She was visibly upset and Ronaldo comforted her and gave her his match shirt, but that scene saw Ireland’s teenage goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu, upset.

It was gathered that the goalie had requested for the Manchester United forward’s shirt minutes previously. This was going to be the best night of his career.

However, cameras caught his face when he saw Ronaldo give away his shirt and it’s something football fans noticed on social media.

Ronaldo’s Man Utd shirts put up for auction

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will put two of his shirts up for auction in his bid to help the Royal British Legion with funds of about 49,000 pound (about N30million).

Ronaldo’s shirts in recent matches against Tottenham and Manchester City will be auctioned to help the charity that deals with providing economic and psychological support.

The shirt Ronaldo wore against Spurs when he scored a goal and made an assist in the 3-0 win should fetch not less than 36,000 pounds (over N20million).

The uniform dressed up against the Citizens, on the other hand, could bring the charity up to 13,000 pounds (about N7.5million).

