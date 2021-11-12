Aminata Diallo was alleged to have contracted thugs to beat up her teammate Kheira Hamraoui who also play in her position

The pair and one other teammate were in a car when masked men attacked and dragged Hamraoui out and inflicted injuries on her legs

Police officers who initially arrested Diallo over her alleged involvement have now released the female player as investigations continue

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As investigations continue over attack on fellow teammate, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aninata Diallo has been released without charge according to reports, BBC Sport reports.

French police investigating an attack on Kheira Hamraoui have released Diallo after she was taken into custody over her alleged involvement.

It was gathered that 26-year-old Diallo was driving Hamraoui and one of their teammate home when two masked men ambushed them.

Aminata Diallo released from polce net. Image: TF-Images

Source: Getty Images

Hamraoui was dragged out of the car and had her legs severely beaten and according to the Versailles prosecutor's office, two individuals were "no longer being detained".

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The statement added via Euro Sport:

"The investigation is ongoing in order to identify the attackers and their accomplices."

A 34-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the attack has also been released by police.

PSG earlier said in a statement:

"Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club's players last Thursday evening.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

"Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team.”

Stunning reports reveal why Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi are not great friends at PSG

Earlier, Briefly News reported that fresh revelation from Paris claim that former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and ex-Barcelona captain Lionel Messi are not great friends since they moved to PSG, Sport Skeeda reports.

It was a blockbuster summer transfer window for the French club as both legends arrived the Parc des Princes to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Both stars have competed against each other in fierce El Clasico clashes for over a decade with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The pair had some ugly fights, tackles and ultimately, rivalries across 10 years that French outlet L'Equipe via Marca claim it is the reason for a lack of close friendship between the two stars.

It was gathered that since his arrival at Ligue 1 club, Messi has only found friends in his Argentina teammates, Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

Source: Briefly.co.za