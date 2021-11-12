Kevin De Bruyne has disclosed that Pep Guardiola only did a ten-minute preparation for them to face Man United

Man City got the better of the rivals in the Manchester derby in a one-sided 2-0 victory at Old Trafford

The Citizens have got their title ambitions right back on track as they close the gap to Chelsea at the top of the table to three points

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that Man City did not do much in training to overcome city rivals Man United in the recently played Manchester derby, Metro.

The Citizens produced a dominant display against the Red Devils who only had one threat on goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in the entire 90 minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne claims Man City only trained for 10 minutes to beat Man United at Old Trafford. Image: Clive Brunskill

Source: UGC

An own goal from Eric Bailly and another from Benardo Silva gave Pepe Guardiola men a commanding victory over their rivals.

What De Bruyne said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

And City's talisman De Bruyne has claimed City only trained for ten minutes to prepare for the game at Old Trafford.

He told MidMid podcast:

"The day before a game we usually train tactically, based on how the opponent plays.

"But before United, Pep said: “'e don’t know how they are going to play. We shall see'. And we stopped training after 10 minutes or so.

"Often Pep knows how the opponent is going to play. This time he didn’t know, so he didn’t know what to do.

"We have done what we always do, but he didn’t know beforehand if they would play with five at the back, or with four, or with a diamond in the middle, or with three upfront."

The Premier League defending champions are just three points behind league leaders Chelsea who dropped points against Burnley.

On the other hand, United dropped to six points off their city rivals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under immense pressure.

Cavani refused to give up No.7 shirt for Sancho, but released it for Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Edinson Cavani reportedly refused to hand Jadon Sancho his No.7 shirt following his big summer money move from Dortmund, The Sun.

However, the Uruguayan gave up his shirt for Cristiano Ronaldo who arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day.

Reports from The Athletic claims the veteran striker was not happy with the news going the rounds about him handing his No.7 shirt to the newly signed 21-year-old.

The youngster had been promised he would get the legendary No.7 shirt when negotiations were ongoing during the summer transfer window.

Source: Briefly.co.za