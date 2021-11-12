Some of Ghana's key players were unavailable when South Africa humbled them in the first round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers group stages

The Black Stars were held to a draw by Ethiopia on Thursday, which benefitted Mzansi's Bafana Bafana

Could the Black Stars' lack of possession and their individual game potentially cost them the world cup qualifier?

By Sinethemba Sithole - Freelance journalist

Was it a fluke when Bafana Bafana triumphed 1-0 over Ghana in the first round? Some of the Black Stars' big names were missing from the team because their clubs did not allow them to join the national teams over Covid 19 rules.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane celebrates after scoring the first goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Ghana in September. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, Arsenal's Thomas Partey, Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Ajax Amsterdam's Mohammed Kudus were significant absentees. Partey is doubtful to play against Bafana Bafana but others will be available for selection.

Ghana is the only nation that Hugo Broos' men must sweep off their list to go through to the next round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ethiopia did SA a huge favour by denying Ghana a win

Mzansi was holding its breath during the Ghana vs Ethiopia game earlier this week. The hope was that Ghana would not secure the maximum points against Ethiopia, which would raise Bafana Bafana's hopes to get a ticket to Qatar in 2022.

The Black Stars' Andre Ayew gave Ghana the lead in the first half but Ethiopia' Getaneh Kebede equalised the scoreline in the second half before the final whistle.

Bafana Bafana was three points clear on top of Group G after a victory against Zimbabwe. Now it's up to Bafana Bafana to rise against Ghana again.

Bafana Bafana should avoid a defeat and either draw or win against Ghana to see them march on to the next round.

Will Bafana Bafana's solid defensive midfield be the winning recipe?

In the previous game, Broos fielded two defensive midfielders in Teboho Mokoena and Thibang Phethe. Mokoena won man of the match.

The two were shielding the defence and maintaining the play from the back. They have only conceded one goal in five matches of the group they've played.

Broos believes in attacking with wingers

Against Zimbabwe, the in-form winger Keagan Dolly and Bongokuhle Hlongwane were the most utilised weapons in the attack.

The plan worked out as the only goal of the match came from Dolly's cross.

Could the Black Star's lack of possession cost them the game?

It's no longer that olden days' Ghana that used to rotate the ball calmly while creating tons of goalscoring chances.

They lose the ball recklessly and are poor in retrieval.

Perhaps Bafana needs to have a ballplayer so they can take this advantage. Mduduzi Mdantsane would be a good player for this.

Ghana's reliance on individual brilliance

Right now, Ghana's national team is not a collective, as it used to be. Nowadays, the team relies on their key players to tap the net. Andre Ayew scored in their last game and is the main always expected on their scoresheet.

Looking at the scoreboard: Ghana vs SA

Ghana - 1 win, 1 loss, 3 draws

SA - 1 win, 1 loss, 3 draws

Bafana Bafana vs Black Stars match details:

When: Sunday, 14-11-2021

Kick-Off: 21:00

Venue: Cape Coast Sports Stadium

Percy Tau ready to lead Bafana Bafana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

In other news, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau is confident the national side can qualify for the eagerly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Tau said on Thursday evening before their match that his teammates are honoured to be in camp ahead of their two matches against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

The 1996 African champions will travel to Ghana for the clash on Sunday.

Tau vowed that the Hugo Broos-coached team will be part of the global showpiece in 2022 and says there are not many issues in the camp.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star has emphasised the need to book a ticket to the international tournament and that his teammates want to win. The Al Ahly attacker missed the previous clashes against Ethiopia owing to injury.

Source: Briefly.co.za