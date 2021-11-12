Haibo: Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Wows Mzansi as He Misinterprets FIFA Rules

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has shocked the football world when he misinterpreted the rules for the FIFA World Cup qualification

Broos says Bafana must not lose by a big margin to Ghana on Sunday when a loss, even if it’s 1-0, will kick Bafana out of the qualifiers

The Southern African giants need a draw or a win in West Africa and they must avoid a defeat but it seems the coach is unaware of that rule

In the wake of their hard-fought 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday night, Bafana Bafana are now three points clear at the top of the Group G table.

However, it seems the Belgian manager Hugo Broos didn’t really translate the rules correctly in his post-match analysis on SABC1. According to Broos, he says they must not lose by a big margin to second-placed Ghana.

However, a loss for Bafana will mean the road and the dream to reach Qatar is over because they need to secure a draw or a win.

Hugo Broos reacts to the 1-0 win over Zimbabwe

According to a report by Phakaaathi, it seems the former Cameroon manager is unaware that a loss will shatter their dream. As things stand, Bafana leads the pack by 13 points and the Black Stars have 10 at number two. A win for Ghana will see the West Africans taking the number one spot with 13 points but the decision will go down to goal difference.

As things stand, should Ghana beat the Southern Africans by 1-0, they would progress as they would be ahead of Bafana on goal difference. The Ghanaians will have seven goals compared to Bafana’s six if they win by 1-0. That would spell a disaster for the national side. Broos is quoted by the football publication:

“'If we lose the game we must make sure we don't lose the game by too many goals. I think the biggest error we can make Sunday is if we defend. We will receive goals for sure. “If we lose and concede one goal it is nothing, but a second goal it becomes tricky so at some periods of the game we must make pain for Ghana. If we lose the game we must make sure we don’t lose the game by too many goals.”

What raises eyebrows on the scenario is the fact there was a similar situation back in 2011 when Pitso Mosimane and Bafana’s lack of knowledge of the rules saw them miss out on qualifying for the 2012 CAF African Cup of Nations.

The experienced coach lamented their poor display but has shared their plans for the match in Cape Coast. He said per KickOff:

"We would make the biggest error or biggest mistake if we are going to defend on Sunday, then you will see goals for sure.”

@BravoPedi said:

"Just go and draw or win at Accra. If we lose we are out."

@Charlie_Mavhaga said:

“We need a draw in Ghana any loss we are out... Someone must do their job on the rules pls we do not want another 2012.”

South Africa overcome Zimbabwe to move three points clear of Ghana in Qualifiers

In a related article, Briefly News published that Bafana Bafana took an important step towards qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a 1-0 triumph over Zimbabwe at the FNB Stadium on Thursday evening.

The win extended South Arica's lead at the top of Group G to three points over Ghana, who were held to a 1-all draw by Ethiopia in their earlier encounter at the nearby Orlando Stadium

The home side, which had three changes from their previous outing in the form of Keagan Dolly, Thibang Phete, and Percy Tau, made a comfortable start to the encounter, according to KickOff.

