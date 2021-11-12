AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy received a sweet birthday message from his lovely wife, Stacey, on social media

The stunning Stacey headed online to convey a beautiful message to her coach and AmaZulu boss, Benni, on Friday

The retired striker and former UEFA Champions League winner turned 44 on Friday, November 12 and many football fans wished him a great day

As he enters a new age on Friday, November 12, Benni McCarthy’s wife, Stacey also heaped praise on the AmaZulu boss and penned a sweet message on social media. Stacey says the love of her life deserved a beautiful day and many social media followers are also joining the conversation.

The stunning lady posted a snap of the former goalscorer and shared a heartwarming message as she captioned the image.

McCarthy turned 44 and Briefly News also penned a congratulatory piece to highlight the former Bafana Bafana's career and achievements.

Looking at the reactions, there’s no doubt the former UEFA Champions League winner had a blast despite still focusing on club commitments at Usuthu. The stunning lady captioned the image on Instagram:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life @bennimac17.”

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has received a sweet message from his wife, Stacey. Image: @StaceyMcCarthy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Noma_Majija said:

“Happy birthday bhuti.”

@Mgushu said:

“Happy Birthday Buti.”

@Somelezo said:

“Happy birthday to the Big Mac! The legend!”

@Hayleyharveysmith said:

“Happy birthday.”

@Krismunro1 said:

“Happy birthday Benni boy.”

@Mphethi_Ephraim said:

“Happy birthday Benedict.”

@27_Sandarkhughes said:

“Happy birthday Benni have a wonderful.”

@Chuenebold.za said:

“Happy birthday to coach Benni @staceymccarthy17 @bennimac17.”

@Innocentmolebatsi said:

“Benni in the 18 area.. Halakashaaa..Happy Birthday Benni, thank you for the memories on the field Grootman @bennimac17”

Benni McCarthy: Bafana Bafana legend celebrates 44th birthday, career highlights

In a most recent piece, Briefly News posted that Benni McCarthy is celebrating his 44th birthday on this day, Friday 12 November, the Cape Town-born legend is receiving all the sweet messages from fans and media publications from all over the world.

Briefly News saw it fit to also celebrate and honour this living legend with a beautiful story while also focusing on his career highlights. The former Bafana Bafana striker is now in charge of a DStv Premiership outfit, AmaZulu.

Taking a look at some of his career highlights, the Usuthu boss has tasted the UEFA Champions League, the Premier Soccer League as well as the MTN8 glory as a manager. McCarthy launched his football career with Seven Stars under legendary Mzansi coach Gavin Hunt back in 1995 as a youngster.

