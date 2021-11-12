Hugo Broos: “I Didn’t Recognise My Bafana Bafana Team Against Zimbabwe”

Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos has shared a shared his reaction to the 1-0 win over Zimbabwe at the FNB Stadium

The 69-year-old boss, Broos, says his Bafana troops were not aggressive in the clash but he is delighted they managed a victory

The South Africans now turn their focus to the final Group G match against second-placed Ghana on Sunday away from home

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Despite bagging a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe on Thursday night at FNB Stadium, Bafana Bafana manager Hugo Broos is disappointed with their performance.

The Belgian mentor was reacting to the media following the win that propelled Bafana to the number one spot in Group G just before wrapping up their qualifying campaign. The Southern Africans are away from home this weekend.

The 1996 African champions are heading to Ghana to face the Black Stars on Sunday and they only need a draw or a win to reach the next stage of the qualifiers.

Bafana didn't play their normal game against Zimbabwe. Image: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos shares post-match analysis

As quoted by the SowetanLIVE, the former Cameroon manager says he didn’t recognise his team at the Calabash. He reacted to the 1-0 victory:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I am a happy coach tonight because we won. This was the most important thing for us in this match, but on the other side, there is a coach who is not satisfied with the performance. We played against opponents who were more aggressive than us, who won more duels than us, who had more movements in their team, and I really didn’t recognise my team. We were a little bit lucky and we could have lost points, but I am happy that we won the match. But, as I said earlier, I am not satisfied with the performance of the players tonight.”

At the same time, Broos added that they need to inflict pain on the Ghanaians and he’s quoted by KickOff:

"We have to, in some periods of the game, we have to make pain to Ghana also. If you are just defending you lose the game and let's hope that we don't lose the game with many goals.”

@Luzuko8981 said:

“Let’s be honest our team has not yet been tested by the likes of Senegalese/Algerians and to my opinion, they are stronger than Ghana. Yes, we won but not convincing and how I wish A.Jali 2b added for stability as well as A.Patosi for international experience.”

@Slm5652 said:

“Winning more than 2 goals will have made him happier. As it stands Ghana only needs a 1 -0 win to qualify to the next stage.”

@D_Punkster said:

“It's official: Hugo Broos is a born winner. Bafana Bafana are in good hands...”

@MMakrexeni said:

“So disjointed that Bafana Bafana, could not even play combinations It was all over the place.”

South Africa overcome Zimbabwe to move three points clear of Ghana in Qualifiers

In a related article, Briefly News published that Bafana Bafana took an important step towards qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a 1-0 triumph over Zimbabwe at the FNB Stadium on Thursday evening.

The win extended South Arica's lead at the top of Group G to three points over Ghana, who were held to a 1-all draw by Ethiopia in their earlier encounter at the nearby Orlando Stadium

The home side, which had three changes from their previous outing in the form of Keagan Dolly, Thibang Phete, and Percy Tau, made a comfortable start to the encounter, according to KickOff.

Source: Briefly.co.za