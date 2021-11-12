Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have wished their first daughter Alana as she clocked four

The couples posted heartfelt messages and post beautiful photos on their respective social media handles to celebrate Alana

The Manchester United striker fired blanks in Portugal's World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a birthday message to their beautiful daughter Alana who turned four, on Instagram, Latestly.

The Portuguese superstar put aside a disappointing out against the Republic of Ireland during their World Cup qualifiers played at the Aviva Stadium to celebrate his first daughter's birthday.

Ronaldo and Georgina wish their first daughter Alana a happy birthday as she clocks 4. Image: @cristiano

Ronaldo and Georgina's wishes to Alana

The Portugal captain posted a photo of himself and his daughter on the swings on his Instagram and captioned it:

"Congratulations, princess of daddy! May you have a happy day my love!"

On the other hand, Georgina also took to her social media handle to post a video and several photos of beautiful Alana and captioned it:

"Happy 4 years my life.

"We dream you and we create you.

"We love you infinite."

Ronaldo had earlier posted a scan result on social media that they are expecting twins together to add up the numbers in their family.

The five-time currently has four children including Ronaldo Jr (11), AlanaEva (4), Eva and Matteo (4) who are twins.

