Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea has bagged the Premier League Manager of the Month Award for October 2021

The 48-year-old Germain tutored his side to defeat Southampton, Brentford, Norwich and Newcastle United in the month

He beat Jurgen Klopp, David Moyes and Patrick Vieira after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel earns October award after guiding league leaders to four straight wins beating Jurgen Klopp, David Moyes and Patrick Vieira, Premier League reports.

This is the second time the German tactician will scoop the award having won it for the first time back in March 2021 when he led the Blues to victory in all four of their matches in the month.

Tuchel started October with a 3-1 victory at home to Southampton, followed by a hard-fought 1-0 success at Brentford.

Thomas Tuchel wins Premier League Manager of the Month for October award. Image: Visionhaus

Source: UGC

The 48-year-old German oversaw a 7-0 triumph over Norwich City, before ending the month with a 3-0 win at Newcastle United as they claimed a third successive clean sheet.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fan Nation reports that he then topped a four-man shortlist, beating Jurgen Klopp, David Moyes and Patrick Vieira after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

Cristiano won that of September

Cristiano Ronaldo was named as the Premier League player for the month of September following his impressive performances for the Red Devils since he returned to Old Trafford.

After spending three years at Italian giants Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to make a return to the Premier League which made Manchester United fans happy.

And in the month of September, Cristiano Ronaldo netted three Premier League goals having scored five for Manchester United during the time.

Thomas Tuchel sends Nuno Espirito special message after Tottenham sacking

Briefly News earlier reported that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent Nuno Espirito a message of support following his dismissal at Tottenham Hotspur.

Espirito was shown the door on Monday, November 1, barely four months after he was appointed to the role by the north London club.

The Portuguese boss was drafted in as a permanent successor to fellow countryman Jose Mourinho who had been sacked at the time.

However, despite helping Spurs kick off their campaign on a bright note, a string of poor results in recent weeks left the club with no choice but to show Nuno the door.

Source: Briefly.co.za