Ballon d'Or: Top 10 Favourites to Win 2021 Prestigious Award

Up to 30 players have been shortlisted for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Serial winners Ronaldo and Messi are among the players in the hat for the prize

The winner of the award will officially be unveiled on Monday, November 29

A number of Premier League players are in the frame to challenge for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Lionel Messi, who has won a record six Ballon d'Or awards is a favourite to win the 2021 edition. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho headline a long list of players from the EPL angling to win the prestigious award.

No player from the division has won the award in 12 years, with Ronaldo the last one to do that back in 2008 when he helped Man United win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Virgil van Dijk came close to winning it in 2019 but could only manage a podium finish as Luka Modric claimed the prize.

However, with Premier League clubs impressing last season especially on the continental stage, players from the division are expected to compete favourably for the individual award.

With barely two weeks left ahead of the official announcement, TUKO.co.ke takes a look at the top 10 players who stand a chance of winning the award:

10. Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne was a key player as Man City reclaimed the Premier League title as well as reaching the Champions League final for the first time in their history.

The midfielder was also involved in Belgium's Euro 2020 campaign where they knocked out Portugal before getting eliminated by eventual winners Italy in the quarterfinal.

9. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma is the first keeper to make the Ballon d'Or shortlist since 2014 when Manuel Neur was nominated.

The PSG goalie was the star of the Euro 2020 as he helped Italy win the title.

The Italian made crucial penalty saves in the shootouts against England to inspire his side to glory.

8. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has enjoyed a renaissance in 2021.

The year marked his best goalscoring season with Real Madrid in nine years as went on to make a return to international football with France.

While he did not help the team win the Euros, he did score six goals to cement his place as one of the finest finishers in Europe.

7. N'Golo Kante

The Chelsea midfielder was nominated for the award for the second time after a sensational season with the Blues.

Kante was integral in the final stages of Chelsea's campaign to win the Champions League.

6. Jorginho

Jorginho is the other player among five who have been shortlisted for the award from Chelsea.

Like Kante, the midfielder played a pivotal role in the Blues Champions League triumph.

He went on to inspire Italy to European glory during the Euros.

5. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe may have failed to win a European title with both PSG and France.

However, his individual performances rightfully earned him a nomination for the Ballon d'Or.

The forward scored a stunning 42 goals for PSG - his best haul for the French giants.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has always scored goals - the teams he is playing for notwithstanding.

The Portuguese scored 36 goals for Juventus across competitions and has already hit the ground running at Man United.

However, it is unlikely he will win the Ballon d'Or this year as he has not won any top honours with his team.

3. Lionel Messi

Messi is a strong favourite to win a record seventh Ballon d'Or.

While his final season with Barcelona was nothing to write home about, he did have a memorable campaign with Argentina with whom he finally won his first international title.

2. Mohamed Salah

If the Ballon d'Or was to go to the best player in the world at the moment - it would be Mohamed Salah.

Salah has already scored 30 goals for Liverpool this calendar year as well as ensuring Egypt, his national team books a place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

But lack of team honours could be the greatest undoing in his hope of winning the award.

1. Robert Lewandowski

Finally, the man of the moment - Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski was the no.1 favourite to win the prize in 2020 only for the awards to be cancelled due to Covid.

However, that heartbreak has not stopped the Polish from hitting the road running this year.

He has already scored 45+ goals this year and will undoubtedly be top on the podium for the 2021 gong.

