“We Want a Rematch”: Mzansi Not Happy With SA vs Ghana Decision

South Africans are demanding a rematch following Ghana's 1-0 win over Bafana Bafana last night

Taking to the comments, many peeps say they feel the ref was for sure bias and want more objective officials next time

Bafana Bafana has officially been knocked out of any chance of competing in the FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to the Ghanaians last night. Naturally, Mzansi is still trying to make sense of the whole match.

South Africans are demanding a rematch following Ghana's 1-0 win over Bafana Bafana at the World Cup Qualifiers last night. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, many peeps are suggesting the ref was biased especially concerning a costly penalty decision. Passionate soccer fans were up in arms in the comments section demanding a rematch.

Check out some more of the reactions to the nailbiting game below:

@Sikho_Mpk said:

"May SAFA please appeal for a rematch. The South African people and probably some of the other countries are not happy about the decision that was taken by the referee. A very costly decision."

@france_kgopisi said:

"How do you get officials from west Africa to officiate in the decider where the west African team is involved? It's upsetting to lose the way Bafana Bafana did. I can't even say congratulations to Ghana. Really shocking."

South Africa crashes out of the World Cup qualifiers, will have to wait for next time

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Ghana has qualified to the playoffs to the 2020 World Cup in Qatar after defeating South African 1-0 on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars of Ghana started the game on a good note knowing very well that a win will take them to the play-offs.

The four-time African champions playing at home started pressing for the opener as they won the midfield battle.

The South Africans were resolute at the back but Ghana committed more men upfront.

The pressure piled by Ghana won them a corner-kick on the 32nd minute and the home side got a penalty after Daniel Amartey was brought down in the box while trying to pounce on the second ball.

Ghana captain stepped forward to take the kick and he sent the South African goalkeeper the wrong way to put Milovan Rajevac's side ahead.

The South Africans after conceding pushed more bodies upfront but Ghana defended their lines to go into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The teams began the second half looking to break each other's defence but it was Ghana that created clear chances but they failed to put the ball at the back of the net.

The South Africans stuck to their game plan as they pushed Ghana back.

The away side-mounted intense pressure on the home side but they held their guns to win the game after 3 minutes of time added on.

Ghana thus qualified with a superior goal difference after the two teams tied on 13 points.

