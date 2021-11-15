Portugal vs Serbia World Cup qualifier ended in a 2-1 defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo's side

Mitrovic headed home the winner at the death as Serbia beat Portugal for the first time in history

Portugal now risk missing out on a place in the World Cup as Serbia qualified for the tourney

The Selecao will now have to win in their play-off tie in March 2022 to book their place

An emotional Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears on Sunday, November 14, after Serbia scored a dramatic late winner to dent Portugal's hopes of sealing a place in the 2022 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to make his fifth appearance in the World Cup. Image: Gualter Fatia.

Visiting Serbia staged a stunning comeback to secure a 2-1 win over the former Euro champions to finish top of Group A.

The win result also meant they booked a place in Qatar for the global tournament at the expense of Portugal who will now have to contend with a playoff fixture to qualify.

Hosts Portugal got the encounter off a perfect start at the Estadio da Luz after Renato Sanches scored the opener inside two minutes.

However, Dusan Tadic restored parity for the visitors after the half-hour mark before Mitrovic completed the comeback in the 90th minute with a fine header from Tadic's corner.

The winner sparked wild scenes as Serbia players and staff celebrated in style for beating Portugal for the first time in their history.

The result is Portugal's first defeat of their qualifiers while Serbia did not taste defeat in eight of their outings.

After the match, cameras zoomed on Ronaldo who was struggling to fight back tears after the full-time whistle.

His Man United teammate and Serbia international Nemanja Matic was later seen consoling the five-time Ballon d'Or winner who cut a dejected face as he sat on the pitch.

The 36-year-old will be desperate to make his fifth appearance in the World Cup.

