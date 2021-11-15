SAFA Feels Ghana vs Bafana Bafana Match Was Fixed, Lodges Complaint with FIFA

The South African Football Association feels the match between Ghana and Bafana Bafana was fixed and are looking to protest against FIFA

According to SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe, the Mzansi football governing body has already lodged a complaint with FIFA demanding that the match be replayed

As shown on television, the referee was unfair to give a penalty to the Black Stars of Ghana against Bafana on Sunday night

Following the loss to Ghana on Sunday night, Bafana Bafana bosses are planning to find a way to ensure the match gets replayed. The South African Football Association, through its CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe, launched a complaint with FIFA.

Bafana headed to the final Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier hoping to secure a win or a draw but they lost the clash via a 1-0 scoreline. However, SAFA feels the national side was robbed and the governing body has lodged a complaint.

According to local media reports, SAFA wants to take the matter further as they feel that the match was fixed.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe on Bafana Bafana result against Ghana

The CEO is unhappy with the result and the South African football authority has made its intentions known and clear as they shared a message on social media. Motlanthe was quoted by TimesLIVE:

"We suspect the game was fixed and our position is that it must be investigated. The conduct of the match officials left much to be desired and we want both CAF and FIFA to investigate. We salute the boys and the technical team for the good work they have done.”

On the other hand, IOL reports that the association has lodged a complaint with FIFA and Motlanthe confirmed their plans. He added:

"Yes, I can confirm that we acted immediately by registering a complaint with the match commissioner last night. The penalty issue, from where I was seated, it didn’t look legit.

"It is sad that referees decide the games at this level. Having seen what the team went through it is disheartening and we salute the technical team and the players for showing the fighting spirit despite the match officials' conduct."

Social media users react to the Bafana Bafana protest

@Akogo4Real said:

“Stop playing with the emotions of the people you won't get anywhere with this just relax and cheer us up in Qatar because even if you had qualified you don't have the players or quality to go far, the whole South Africa should be at sleep and waiting for 2026.”

@Malavi_Mapinele said:

“But here you are you needed the aid of your neighbour (West African referees) to beat a country that doesn't have quality players. What does it say about you?”

@Ma_Ash101 said:

“The match must be replayed behind closed doors as Covid protocols were not even observed at the venue.”

@DerekVibez said:

“Ghana played two goals in South Africa and you still want a neutral venue. You already know the fact that your country won't qualify no matter what.”

@Xhantinofemele said:

“Good decision by SAFA remember also on the first leg Percy Tau's goal was wrongfully judged to be offside, should have that goal stood it was gonna make a huge difference. Yesterday a dubious penalty was given.”

Source: Briefly.co.za