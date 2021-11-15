Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has shared his thoughts on the disappointing loss at the hands of Ghana on Sunday night

The Belgian manager, Broos, says the match official allowed their opponents to be aggressive as they lost in Ghana 1-0

Bafana fans are also airing their views on how and why Bafana got it wrong against the Black Stars in Accra

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has reacted to their loss to the Black Stars of Ghana and says he congratulates their West African opponents. The Belgian mentor says the referee allowed Ghana to be aggressive.

The Southern African giants succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ghana on Sunday night a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. The disappointing result meant Bafana bowed out of the race to secure a spot at the global showpiece. Speaking to the media after the clash, Broos lamented how the match official handled the encounter.

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos has lamented the loss to Ghana. Image: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reacts to the loss against Ghana

As quoted by KickOff, the 69-year-old tactician says their opponents benefited from the officials’ lack of fairness. He said:

"I congratulate Ghana but I congratulate my boys also because we played against a very aggressive opponent which the referee allowed. I am very disappointed in the result but I'm proud of my players.

"But I have to say, the referee today allowed Ghana to be too aggressive. I have nothing against aggressive play but it has to be legal aggression. I couldn't see it. I just saw Daniel Amartey go down. He went down many times during the game, but I didn't see the incident. But I saw my players were surprised."

At the same time, the former Cameroon manager said as per IOL, that they came to play a fair game and to ensure they got a draw or a win. He added:

“Look, we came here to try to play a good game, to play a draw or maybe win. When you are so close, and you're in the position we were in, we tried to do it. But again, we played against a very strong team, and the team with 10 times more experience than we have at the moment."

Bafana Bafana fans react on social media

@Stevesedi666 said:

“Did you realise that after the introduction of Dolly, Sulemane (22) started giving us problems and Mobbie was overloaded because there was no cover from Dolly. Imagine if he was introduced early or started the game, things were going to be worse.”

@TheVMalatji said:

“We are still waiting on SAFA to act swiftly on the matter.”

@Khibi136 said:

“It was a disappointing decision from the Senegalese official, I'm so down.”

@TshepoAldrin said:

“We weren't aggressive enough and Ghana took their manna from the ref... again our sub... Coach killed us ka Dolly... anyway breaking loss to us RSA.”

