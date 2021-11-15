Retired Bafana Bafana midfielder Steven Pienaar has questioned the penalty that was given to Ghana on Sunday night

Bafana legend, Pienaar, has raised a question with the Confederation of African Football, thus implying the football body must probe the incident

South African football fans are now joining the legend and many feel he is correct because there was no infraction in the first place

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Steven Pienaar has also questioned the penalty that was given to Ghana as they beat the South Africans 1-0.

The crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier has been turned into a controversial encounter as many fans are voicing their unhappiness on the match officials. Bafana needed a win or a draw in their final clash of Group G on Sunday night.

However, there are calls that the match was fixed and the South African Football Association has already lodged a complaint with FIFA. Pienaar headed online to share his views on the penalty that ensured the West Africans emerge as victors.

Football fans from all over the continent are now sharing their opinions as far as the match is concerned and Briefly News picked up a few of those. He wrote on Twitter:

"How was that a penalty? Disgrace @CAF_Online.”

Bafana Bafana legend Steven Pienaar is not happy.

Source: Instagram

@Seino_Range said:

“Penalty or no penalty... we're going through guys! No false penalties formed against us shall prosper... siyaya eQatar, size kalok. Keagan Dolly must come on now...”

@KNyakoma said:

“Pushing in the penalty box is a penalty. It was not a dash. Soar grapes? That's is all.You are a young team, not mature like Ghana! Remember 2010?”

@Nana_Kobingyan said:

“Drink some water and sleep, you would have praised the referee if it came your way. You can't gamble in the penalty box as a defender.”

@RLEKwadu said:

“Senegal appealed the game they lost against us in Polokwane why can't we appeal, CAF president is from Mzansi if we can't use this period and his influence then we are done.”

@Dambuzan1 said:

“Even taking of the penalty was wrong. Ghanaian player was in the box when it was taken.”

@Derealgee said:

“Unfortunately, the referee doesn't have eyes that see the whole pitch. Bye bye...”

@AgyeiBoa said:

“What's the disgrace here, the ball has been kicked already from your "own VAR"..You won't be a good referee.”

SAFA feels Ghana vs Bafana Bafana match was fixed, lodges complaint with FIFA

Looking at recent reports, Briefly News posted that following the loss to Ghana on Sunday night, Bafana Bafana bosses are planning to find a way to ensure the match gets replayed.

The South African Football Association, through its CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe, launched a complaint with FIFA. Bafana headed to the final Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier hoping to secure a win or a draw but they lost the clash via a 1-0 scoreline.

However, SAFA feels the national side was robbed and the governing body has lodged a complaint.

According to local media reports, SAFA wants to take the matter further as they feel that the match was fixed.

